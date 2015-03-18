Mexico's Axtel to become virtual operator on Slim's network

MEXICO CITY, March 18 Mexican telecommunications company Axtel will become the first virtual operator on billionaire Carlos Slim's mobile network, Axtel said in a statement on Wednesday.

The arrangement came about as part of talks that ended a long-standing dispute about interconnection charges between Axtel and Slim's America Movil.

Axtel said it received 950 million pesos ($62.81 million) for agreeing to end those disputes. ($1 = 15.1240 Mexican pesos) (Reporting by Elinor Comlay)