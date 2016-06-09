Mexico's America Movil says Uno TV project cleared by regulator

MEXICO CITY, June 9 America Movil said on Thursday that Mexico's telecommunications regulator had decided that its Mexican fixed-line company had not broken any rules by running an online TV news platform.

Mexican regulators last year began a probe into whether America Movil's fixed-line unit Telmex violated the terms of its concession, which bars it from transmitting television, with its online television and news website "Uno TV." (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle, editing by G Crosse)