版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 10日 星期五 01:14 BJT

Mexico's America Movil says Uno TV project cleared by regulator

MEXICO CITY, June 9 America Movil said on Thursday that Mexico's telecommunications regulator had decided that its Mexican fixed-line company had not broken any rules by running an online TV news platform.

Mexican regulators last year began a probe into whether America Movil's fixed-line unit Telmex violated the terms of its concession, which bars it from transmitting television, with its online television and news website "Uno TV." (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle, editing by G Crosse)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐