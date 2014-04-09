Mexico watchdog tells America Movil to sell "unlocked" phones

MEXICO CITY, April 8 Latin America's largest
phone company, America Movil, will have to sell its mobile
phones "unlocked" in Mexico so that they can be used with other
operators' networks, Mexico's telecom watchdog said in a
statement on Tuesday.
Mexico's Federal Telecommunications Institute (IFT) last
month said America Movil, controlled by billionaire
businessman Carlos Slim, is a dominant phone company and so
subject to tougher rules designed to level the playing field for
smaller competitors.
America Movil customers who pay in full for their phones
either as part of a contract or for pre-paid services will now
receive unlocked phones, according to the regulator's statement.
The IFT has also lowered tariffs America Movil may charge
rivals to connect to its mobile network in Mexico - which has
about 70 percent of market share - and said the company can no
longer charge so-called roaming fees when a user makes a call
outside of their local area.
(Reporting by Elinor Comlay; Editing by Christopher Cushing)