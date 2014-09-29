Slim's America Movil still analyzing telecom asset sale

MEXICO CITY, Sept 29 Mexican telecommunications
company America Movil, controlled by tycoon Carlos Slim, said on
Monday it is still analyzing an asset sale it has vowed to
undertake to reduce its market share and comply with new rules
aimed at driving competition in the sector.
In July, America Movil surprised the market by
announcing it would sell a chunk of its Mexican assets to reduce
in size below a 50 percent local market share and avoid tough
new regulations as part of a telecoms reform.
The telecoms overhaul was initiated by President Enrique
Pena Nieto to drive competition in the sector, where Slim
controls around 70 percent of the mobile market and more than 60
percent of landlines.
On Monday, in a U.S. regulatory filing, America Movil said
it was still deciding how it would reduce in size to below 50
percent market share, adding that any final decision would
require regulatory approval.
America Movil also said it was still weighing what parts of
its Mexican infrastructure assets would be separated.
"The company is still analyzing the cellular sites, towers
and related passive infrastructure that could be separated from
its Mexican subsidiary of mobile services," America Movil said.
Earlier this month, an AT&T Inc executive said the
U.S. company is "intrigued" by Latin America and especially
Mexico and would not rule out an opportunistic deal there.
AT&T is one of several potential buyers Carlos Slim's
America Movil has contacted as it tries to sell a chunk of
assets, according to a source familiar with the situation.
America Movil shares ended trading on Friday up 0.95 percent
at 16.99 pesos ($1.26).
($1 = 13.51 pesos)
(Reporting by Tomas Sarmiento and Gabriel Stargardter; Editing
by Chizu Nomiyama)