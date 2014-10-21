Mexico telecom watchdog: America Movil has not filed asset-sale plan

MEXICO CITY Oct 21 Mexico's telecommunications
regulator has not yet received a plan from Carlos Slim's America
Movil that would lay out how the company will sell assets to
reduce its market share, the watchdog's president said on
Tuesday.
"We still haven't received the divestiture plan foreseen by
the law," Gabriel Contreras, head of the Federal
Telecommunications Institute (IFT), told reporters in Mexico
City.
America Movil, which has about 70 percent of
Mexico's mobile market, is subject to tougher regulation and
penalties under a new telecom reform passed by the government.
The company said in September it is still analyzing details
of the asset-sale plan.
(Reporting by Tomas Sarmiento)