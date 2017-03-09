UPDATE 1-Mexico cranks up antitrust rules against Slim's America Movil

MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 25
DUBAI, May 25 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
MEXICO CITY, March 8 Billionaire Carlos Slim's America Movil said on Wednesday that the Mexican telecommunications regulator had stepped up antitrust rules against the company, including ordering it to separate out part of its fixed-line infrastructure.
America Movil, controlled by the family of Slim, has been subject to tougher regulations since 2014 as part of a sweeping sector reform aimed at making the market more competitive.
It said the Federal Telecommunications Institute (IFT) ordered the company to create an independent entity from fixed-line unit Telmex to offer competitors access to infrastructure, confirming a Reuters report from February that the change was being considered.
The "functional separation" would be based on a plan presented by Telmex to the IFT for its approval.
America Movil said it was analyzing the resolution and said it would challenge the decision.
"The modifications and additions to the measures... confirm the lack of legal certainty and regulatory predictability in the sector," the company said in a statement to the Mexican stock exchange.
The vote by the IFT was taken last week as part of a periodic review of antitrust rules.
Since the rules came into place, America Movil has seen its home profit margins squeezed from 45 percent to less than 30 percent, but it still holds a wireless market share of almost 70 percent. (Reporting by Christine Murray and David Alire Garcia; Editing by Leslie Adler)
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_05252017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 9:45 am: Power Minister Piyush Goyal and Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu at an event in New Delhi. 10:00 am: NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant at an event in New Delhi. 11:00 am: Finance Ministry of
TOKYO, May 25 Japanese stocks edged up on Thursday as investors bought futures after the yen weakened in Asian trade, while a surge in index-heavyweights such as SoftBank supported sentiment. Information technology conglomerate SoftBank jumped as much as 4.5 percent to hit a near two-week high of 8,894 yen and contributed to a hefty 31 positive points to the Nikkei after Bloomberg reported that the company had built a $4 billion stake in Nvidia.