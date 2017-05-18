版本:
Carlos Slim's America Movil to roll out 4.5G network this year

MEXICO CITY May 18 Billionaire Carlos Slim's telecommunications giant America Movil plans to roll out a 4.5G network in Mexico by the end of the year, and gear up for 5G by 2020, CEO Daniel Hajj said at a news conference in Mexico City on Thursday.

"5G ... that comes in 2020. 4.5, we will have it at the end of the year," Hajj said, declining to give specific investment figures for the move toward 4.5G, a faster network that will be able to handle more traffic.

"It's basically thanks to all the investments that we have been doing to modernize the network over the last three years," he said. (Reporting by Noe Torres and Alexandra Alper; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)
