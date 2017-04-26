America Movil expects approval for Telmex plan in months

CANADA STOCKS-Futures flat ahead of Bank of Canada's rate decision
May 24 Stock futures for Canada's main stock index were flat on Wednesday as investors awaited the Bank of Canada's decision on interest rate.
MEXICO CITY, April 26 Mexican telecoms company America Movil has submitted its proposal for separating a part of its fixed-line unit Telmex from the rest of the company, and expects approval in coming months, a company executive said Wednesday.
The Federal Telecommunications Institute (IFT) on March 8 gave America Movil 65 working days to propose a plan for the legal separation, part of a bid to open up infrastructure to competitors.
"The Federal Telecommunications Institute is already studying our proposal and has 65-70 days to respond," chief executive Daniel Hajj said on a conference call with analysts.
America Movil, owned by Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim, will have up to two years to implement the Telmex separation once a plan is approved.
Telmex offers fixed telephone lines and the Internet.
America Movil posted a sevenfold increase in its first-quarter net profit on Tuesday, boosting its shares by more than 3 percent. (Reporting By Sheky Espeojo, Writing By Mitra Taj)
* Bewhere Holdings Inc says qtrly net sales $132,065 versus $3,563
May 24 U.S. stock index futures were little changed on Wednesday ahead of the Federal Reserve releasing the minutes of its May meeting that will help investors gauge the chances of a rate hike next month.