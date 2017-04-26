America Movil expects approval for Telmex plan in months

MEXICO CITY, April 26 Mexican telecoms company America Movil has submitted its proposal for separating a part of its fixed-line unit Telmex from the rest of the company, and expects approval in coming months, a company executive said Wednesday.

The Federal Telecommunications Institute (IFT) on March 8 gave America Movil 65 working days to propose a plan for the legal separation, part of a bid to open up infrastructure to competitors.

"The Federal Telecommunications Institute is already studying our proposal and has 65-70 days to respond," chief executive Daniel Hajj said on a conference call with analysts.

America Movil, owned by Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim, will have up to two years to implement the Telmex separation once a plan is approved.

Telmex offers fixed telephone lines and the Internet.

America Movil posted a sevenfold increase in its first-quarter net profit on Tuesday, boosting its shares by more than 3 percent. (Reporting By Sheky Espeojo, Writing By Mitra Taj)