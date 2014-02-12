版本:
Mexico's America Movil eyes $9.5 bln to $10 bln capex spend in 2014

MEXICO CITY Feb 12 America Movil, Latin America's biggest phone company, said on Wednesday it expects to spend $9.5 bln to $10 bln in capital expenditure in 2014, broadly in line with 2013 levels.

The company, controlled by billionaire businessman Carlos Slim, is also still interested in Dutch telecom KPN after lowering its stake earlier in the day. America Movil last year failed in a takeover bid for KPN.

America Movil on Tuesday reported a better-than-expected fourth-quarter report, helped by a slight pickup in revenue and a lower tax payment that bolstered net profit.
