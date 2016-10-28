Shares in America Movil rise over 7 pct after 3rd-qtr earnings

MEXICO CITY Oct 28 Shares in America Movil jumped over 7 percent to 11.98 pesos in Friday morning trading, after the telecommunications giant swung to profit in the third quarter in its earning report on Thursday.

The company, controlled by the family of billionaire Carlos Slim, reported a third-quarter profit of 2.1 billion pesos ($110 million), compared with a loss of 2.9 billion pesos in the same period last year.

(Reporting by Alexandra Alper; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)