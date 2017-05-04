版本:
Mexico's America Movil gets approval to buy spectrum from MVS

MEXICO CITY May 4 Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim's America Movil has received a green light from the telecoms regulator to buy rights to 60 MHz of spectrum from Grupo MVS, the telecoms giant said on Thursday.

The company also said it expects to complete the acquisition in the second quarter of 2017. (Reporting by Adriana Barrera and Alexandra Alper)
