公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 2月 13日 星期三

Mexico's America Movil posts lower 4th-qtr profit

MEXICO CITY Feb 12 America Movil, Latin America's biggest phone company, on Tuesday reported a 8.2 percent drop in fourth-quarter profit.

The company, owned by the world's richest man Carlos Slim, said fourth-quarter profit slipped to 14.962 billion pesos ($1.16 billion) from 16.307 billion pesos a year ago.
