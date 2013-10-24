版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 10月 25日 星期五 05:15 BJT

America Movil third-quarter profit nearly halves

MEXICO CITY Oct 24 Latin America's biggest phone company America Movil on Thursday said its third-quarter profit almost halved.

The company, controlled by billionaire businessman Carlos Slim, said profit in the July-September period fell 46 percent to 16.384 billion pesos ($1.25 billion) compared to 30.45 billion pesos in the same period a year earlier.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐