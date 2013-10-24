America Movil third-quarter profit nearly halves

BRIEF-Quaker Chemical and Houghton International to combine
* Quaker Chemical Corp - Quaker Chemical will assume Houghton International's debt and cash, with net debt of approximately $690 million at year-end 2016
MEXICO CITY Oct 24 Latin America's biggest phone company America Movil on Thursday said its third-quarter profit almost halved.
The company, controlled by billionaire businessman Carlos Slim, said profit in the July-September period fell 46 percent to 16.384 billion pesos ($1.25 billion) compared to 30.45 billion pesos in the same period a year earlier.
* Ceo Arne Sorenson's 2016 total compensation was $12.3 million versus $11 million in 2015 - sec filing
JOHANNESBURG, April 5 South Africa's Treasury on Wednesday said the departure of its Director General Lungisa Fuzile, whose contract was due to end in May 2018, was now imminent.