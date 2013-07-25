版本:
Mexico's America Movil reports 8 pct higher 2nd-qtr profit

MEXICO CITY, July 25 Latin America's biggest phone company America Movil on Thursday reported a 8 percent higher second-quarter profit.

The company , controlled by billionaire businessman Carlos Slim and his family, reported a profit of 14.193 billion pesos ($1.09 billion), compared to a profit of 13.157 billion pesos in the April-June period a year earlier.
