Shares in Slim's America Movil fall 1.45 pct after KPN deal ends

MEXICO CITY, July 29 Shares in Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim's America Movil fell as much as 1.45 percent at the open on Monday after the telecoms company ended an agreement to keep its holding in Dutch telco KPN below 30 percent.

America Movil, which owns 29.8 percent of KPN, was entitled to end the agreement after Spain's Telefonica bid 8.1 billion euros ($10.7 billion) for KPN's German mobile arm E-Plus, KPN said earlier on Monday.

The end of the deal could signal America Movil may bid for the whole of KPN.