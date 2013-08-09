版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 8月 9日 星期五 13:12 BJT

Mexico telecom giant America Movil bids for KPN

MEXICO CITY Aug 9 Mexican Billionaire Carlos Slim's telecom giant America Movil said on Friday it is launching an offer to purchase all shares of Dutch telecom group KPN at 2.4 euros per share.

The announcement comes after America Movil terminated an agreement last month to keep its holding below 30 percent, following Telefonica's 8.1 billion euro bid for KPN's prized German unit E-Plus.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐