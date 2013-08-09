Mexico telecom giant America Movil bids for KPN

MEXICO CITY Aug 9 Mexican Billionaire Carlos Slim's telecom giant America Movil said on Friday it is launching an offer to purchase all shares of Dutch telecom group KPN at 2.4 euros per share.

The announcement comes after America Movil terminated an agreement last month to keep its holding below 30 percent, following Telefonica's 8.1 billion euro bid for KPN's prized German unit E-Plus.