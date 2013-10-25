版本:
America Movil shares sink after Q3 profit falls sharply

MEXICO CITY Oct 25 Shares in America Movil , Latin America's biggest phone company, fell more than 4 percent at the Friday open, a day after posting a sharp fall in third quarter profit.

America Movil reported on Thursday its quarterly profit fell by almost half, missing analysts' expectations, as customers made fewer phone calls and the company's financing costs soared.
