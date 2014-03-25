Shares in Slim's America Movil fall over 3 pct after Mexico presents telco laws

UPDATE 1-Striking workers give France's Macron rough reception in factory visit
* He meets Le Pen in runoff for Elysee on May 7 (Adds Macron at Whirlpool factory)
MEXICO CITY, March 25 Shares in America Movil, the Latin American phone company controlled by Mexican businessman Carlos Slim, fell more than 3 percent on Tuesday, the day after the government presented the so-called secondary laws of a telecoms reform aimed at curbing Slim's power.
America Movil shares fell to as low as 13.17 pesos in early trading.
Mexico's government on Monday proposed giving a new regulator wide-reaching powers to police the operations of dominant telecommunications companies and TV broadcasters, right down to their prices and discounts.
($1 = 13.1933 Mexican Pesos) (Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter)
* He meets Le Pen in runoff for Elysee on May 7 (Adds Macron at Whirlpool factory)
* Mackinac Financial Corporation reports first quarter 2017 results
BERLIN, April 26 On-demand ride service company Gett, a partner of Volkswagen, has agreed to buy U.S. rival Juno for $250 million, German magazine Capital reported, without citing the source of the information.