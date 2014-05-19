版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 5月 19日

America Movil stock falls 5 pct after AT&T plans divestment

MEXICO CITY May 19 Shares in America Movil , the telecoms giant controlled by Carlos Slim, fell more than 5 percent in early trade on Monday after U.S. peer AT&T said it would sell its roughly 8 percent stake in the Mexican firm and withdraw its board members.

AT&T announced the plans on Sunday in order to help it gain regulatory approval for its purchase of DirecTV.

(Reporting by Christine Murray)
