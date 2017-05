(Repeats with no changes to text)

MEXICO CITY Feb 11 Mexican telecoms giant America Movil is still in the process of selling Mexican assets, CEO Daniel Hajj said in an earnings call on Wednesday.

The company announced last year it would initiate the sales in a bid to cut its dominant position in the market and avoid the brunt of a Mexican regulatory crackdown aimed at boosting competition in the telecoms market. (Reporting by Christine Murray and Alexandra Alper)