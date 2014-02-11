UPDATE 1-Mexico's America Movil beats fourth-quarter view on lower tax payment

UPDATE 1-Canada's Precision Drilling posts lower-than-expected revenue
April 24 Canadian rig contractor Precision Drilling Corp reported a smaller-than-expected rise in revenue as the rates customers paid to hire rigs fell despite increased demand.
MEXICO CITY Feb 11 Latin America's biggest phone company America Movil on Tuesday reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by a drop in taxes and a slight pick up in revenue.
The company, controlled by billionaire businessman Carlos Slim, reported a fourth-quarter profit of 17.2 billion pesos ($1.31 billion) for the October to December period, up from 14.9 billion pesos a year earlier.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of 16.86 billion pesos, according to a Reuters survey.
Revenue rose three percent to 204 billion pesos, the company said.
It was not immediately clear why the company's tax bill was more than 70 percent lower than the year earlier period.
Shares in America Movil closed up 2.51 percent at 14.32 pesos.
* Says board of directors has adopted a new shareholder rights plan ("new plan") to replace existing shareholder rights plan
BEIJING, April 24 China's Ant Financial said on Monday it wants to increase operations in Japan by partnering with at least one payment firm, amid a rapid Asia expansion and a $1.2 billion bid for U.S. transfer service MoneyGram International Inc.