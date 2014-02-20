Mexico America Movil shares fall after Telekom Austria takeover reports

Nikkei edges up, high-tech shares jump on earnings
TOKYO, May 1 Japanese stock prices posted modest gains on Monday as high-tech shares such as Tokyo Electron and Murata Manufacturing gained on upbeat earnings in otherwise holiday-lulled trading.
MEXICO CITY Feb 20 Shares of Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim's America Movil fell in early trading on Thursday after news reports suggested the Mexican telecoms giant plans a friendly takeover of Telekom Austria TELA.VI.
Shares fell 1.54 percent to 13.42 pesos per share.
* Entered into a strategic partnership with Paypal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, April 30 Twenty-First Century Fox Inc is in talks with Blackstone Group LP about submitting an offer to buy Tribune Media Co, one of the largest U.S. television station operators, sources familiar with the matter said on Sunday.