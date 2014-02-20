版本:
Mexico America Movil shares fall after Telekom Austria takeover reports

MEXICO CITY Feb 20 Shares of Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim's America Movil fell in early trading on Thursday after news reports suggested the Mexican telecoms giant plans a friendly takeover of Telekom Austria TELA.VI.

Shares fell 1.54 percent to 13.42 pesos per share.
