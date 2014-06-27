版本:
Slim's real estate arm to buy AT&T's America Movil stock

MEXICO CITY, June 27 Carlos Slim's America Movil said on Friday it had authorized the Mexican tycoon's real estate firm Inmobiliaria Carso to buy more than 5.7 billion shares, formerly held by AT&T, equal to 8.27 percent of America Movil's stock.

America Movil shares extended gains to 6 percent, a more than two-month high, after the announcement.

(Reporting by Michael O'Boyle)
