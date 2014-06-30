UPDATE 1-Mexico's Slim buys AT&T's America Movil stake for $5.57 bln

(Adds background, share price)
MEXICO CITY, June 30 AT&T Inc said on
Monday it had sold its equity in America Movil for
$5.57 billion to a company controlled by Carlos Slim, allowing
the billionaire to tighten his grip on the giant Mexican
telecoms company.
On Friday, Slim's real estate company Inmobiliaria Carso
announced it was going to buy the stock, which AT&T said in May
it would sell to help it gain regulatory approval for its
purchase of DirecTV.
The stock purchase gives Slim even more control over America
Movil, his principal cash cow. Slim's firms and family already
control more than 50 percent of America Movil's voting stock.
AT&T said in a filing it sold the stock comprising 72.8
million "L" shares and 5.74 billion "AA" shares, which do not
regularly trade.
America Movil shares closed up 1.2 percent at 13.45 pesos
($1.04) per share.
($1 = 12.9707 Pesos)
(Writing by Gabriel Stargardter; Editing by Dave Graham and
Lisa Shumaker)