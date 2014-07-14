版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 7月 15日 星期二 05:27 BJT

America Movil says has 51 pct of Telekom Austria after buyout

MEXICO CITY, July 14 Mexico's America Movil says it received 23.47 pct of Telekom Austria's outstanding shares after it offered to buy out other shareholders at 7.15 euros a share.

The company said it will hold about 50.8 pct of Telekom Austria shares as a result of the buyout. (Reporting by Elinor Comlay and Christine Murray)
