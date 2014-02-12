America Movil says undecided on whether to sell more KPN shares

CANADA STOCKS-TSX little changed as gold miners offset energy bounce
TORONTO, April 19 Canada's main stock index was flat on Wednesday as a modest bounce in energy stocks and a gain in Rogers Communication shares were weighed down by gold miners.
MEXICO CITY Feb 12 America Movil Chief Executive Daniel Hajj said on Wednesday that the company does not know if it will sell more shares in Dutch phone company KPN but it needs to maintain more than 20 percent if it wants to continue working with the company.
"We don't know if we're going to sell more or not, it depends a lot on what's happening on the markets," said Hajj.
"(At) more than 20 percent we have exactly the same rights within the company to still develop what we have been doing there," he added.
The company controlled by billionaire businessman Carlos Slim said earlier in the day it had lowered its stake to 27.1 percent from 29.8 percent.
TORONTO, April 19 Canada's main stock index was flat on Wednesday as a modest bounce in energy stocks and a gain in Rogers Communication shares were weighed down by gold miners.
CALGARY, Alberta/NEW YORK April 19 The Syncrude Canada oil sands project has issued an update to customers reiterating that it expects to run at reduced rates in May and June, two trading sources said on Wednesday.
* NXP Semiconductors divests stake in Advanced Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation Ltd.