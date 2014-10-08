Anadarko downbeat on Mexico onshore despite Texas oil success

MEXICO CITY Oct 8 Anadarko Petroleum Corp
, one of the largest oil and gas producers in the booming
Eagle Ford shale formation in south Texas, does not for now plan
to develop Mexican projects across the border, a company
executive said on Wednesday.
Mexico recently enacted a sweeping energy overhaul that
ended a 75-year monopoly of state-owned oil company Pemex
and paves the way for private oil majors to compete
for development rights both onshore and offshore.
"We're staying out of onshore" in Mexico, said Tim Tirlia,
Anadarko's international exploration drilling manager.
Asked about his remarks shortly afterwards, Tirlia rowed
back somewhat, saying Anadarko had ruled nothing out.
"We're still evaluating (onshore projects), but we're
heavily focused on deep water opportunities here," he added.
Tirlia declined to comment on whether security concerns in
northern Mexico, which is prone to lawlessness and where drug
cartels have a strong presence, would make projects too costly.
In July, an executive with Lewis Energy, another top Eagle
Ford producer that has operations in northern Mexico, said its
costs are about 30 percent higher south of the border in part
because of additional security needs.
Anadarko, an independent U.S.-based oil and gas company with
operations in over a dozen countries, mostly operates offshore
internationally, Tirlia said.
Mexico's first international public tender next year will
include potentially lucrative deep water blocks in the Perdido
Fold Belt in the Gulf of Mexico.
It will also include several onshore fields just across the
U.S. border in the Sabinas basin, as well as more onshore blocks
in the Chicontepec basin further south.
In U.S. territorial waters of the Gulf, Anadarko owns an
average 63 percent working interest in over 400 blocks where it
operates six platforms, the company's 2013 annual report said.
Pemex, currently the only operator in Mexico's half of the
Gulf's deep waters, has four platforms there, but has yet to
achieve any commercial deep water production.
