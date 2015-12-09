版本:
Mexico's Antad says November same-store sales rose 6.0 pct

MEXICO CITY, Dec 9 Mexico's retailers'
association said on Wednesday sales at stores open at least a
year rose 6.0 percent in November compared to the same month a
year earlier. 
    The association, known as ANTAD, includes retail chains
Walmex and Soriana as well as other
department stores.     
 Pct change vs year ago   November 2015       October 2015
 Same store sales         6.0                 9.8
 Total sales              9.1                 13.1
 
 (Reporting by Joanna Zuckerman Bernstein)

