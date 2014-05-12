版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 5月 13日 星期二 03:24 BJT

Mexican retailers' same-store sales up 2.4 pct in April

MEXICO CITY, May 12 Mexico's retailers'
association said on Monday sales at stores open at least a year
accelerated in April. 
    The association, known as ANTAD, includes retail chains
Walmex and Soriana as well as other
department stores.     
 Pct change vs year ago    April              March
 Same store sales         +2.4                -2.4
 Total sales              +6.8                2.0
 
 (Reporting by Elinor Comlay)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐