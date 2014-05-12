Mexican retailers' same-store sales up 2.4 pct in April

MEXICO CITY, May 12 Mexico's retailers' association said on Monday sales at stores open at least a year accelerated in April. The association, known as ANTAD, includes retail chains Walmex and Soriana as well as other department stores. Pct change vs year ago April March Same store sales +2.4 -2.4 Total sales +6.8 2.0 (Reporting by Elinor Comlay)