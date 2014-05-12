Mexican retailers' same-store sales up 2.4 pct in April

European shares firm as earnings, M&A back in play
LONDON, April 25 Deal-making and earnings underpinned European stock markets on Tuesday as focus shifted back to fundamentals and away from politics, for now.
MEXICO CITY, May 12 Mexico's retailers' association said on Monday sales at stores open at least a year accelerated in April. The association, known as ANTAD, includes retail chains Walmex and Soriana as well as other department stores. Pct change vs year ago April March Same store sales +2.4 -2.4 Total sales +6.8 2.0 (Reporting by Elinor Comlay)
LONDON, April 25 Deal-making and earnings underpinned European stock markets on Tuesday as focus shifted back to fundamentals and away from politics, for now.
April 25 Canada's Teck Resources Ltd , North America's largest producer of steelmaking coal, reported a surge in first-quarter profit on Tuesday, lifted by significantly higher prices for the commodity, and increased prices of zinc and copper.
SYDNEY, April 25 Copper reversed early losses in Asia on Tuesday to trade higher on the back of strong regional equities markets that broadened investor appeal for cyclical assets such as industrial commodities.