CORRECTED-Mexico's ANTAD sees 2015 same-store sales up 2.3 pct

(Corrects first paragraph to show 2.3 percent sales growth is
this year, not next year.)
MEXICO CITY Jan 20 Mexico's retailers'
association said on Tuesday it expects sales at stores open at
least a year to rise by 2.3 percent this year, after a weak
economy slowed same-store sales growth to just 0.9 percent in
2014.
The association, known as ANTAD, which includes retail
chains Walmex and Soriana as well as
other department stores, said same-store sales for December 2014
rose 1.3 percent.
ANTAD added that it expected members to invest $3.6 billion
in 2015, up from the $3.5 billion invested in 2014.
(Reporting by Noe Torres)