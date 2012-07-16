UPDATE 1-Mexico retail sales climb 7.9 pct in June

* Same-store sales at department stores climb 12.2 pct, y/y

MEXICO CITY, July 16 Same-store sales for Mexican supermarkets and department and specialty stores on average rose 7.9 percent in June from a year earlier, retailers' association ANTAD said on Monday.

Sales at department stores open at least a year jumped 12.2 percent, while sales at supermarkets rose 6.1 percent compared with the same month in 2011.

ANTAD includes Mexico's biggest supermarket chains, Wal-Mart de Mexico and Organizacion Soriana, and it has more than 30,000 members.

Last week, Walmex said sales at its Mexican stores open at least a year rose 5.3 percent in June from the year earlier.