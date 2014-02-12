版本:
Mexico same-store retail sales fall 1.7 pct in Jan - ANTAD

MEXICO CITY, Feb 12 Mexico's retailers'
association said on Wednesday sales at stores open at least a
year slowed in January. 
    The association, known as ANTAD, includes retail chains
Walmex and Soriana as well as other
department stores.     
 Pct change vs year ago   January             December
 Same store sales         -1.7                -0.4
 Total sales              +2.4                +4.4
