版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 7月 10日 星期四 02:04 BJT

CORRECTED-Mexico retailers' same-store sales dip in June

(Corrects to reflect that figures are in nominal terms, not real, paragraphs 2 and 3)

MEXICO CITY, July 9 Sales at stores open at least a year dipped in June, Mexico's retailers' association said on Wednesday, highlighting continued sluggish consumer demand in Latin America's No. 2 economy.

The association, known as ANTAD, said so-called same store sales slipped 0.2 percent in nominal terms in June compared with the same month last year.

Sales in nominal terms at all stores were up 4.5 percent from January through June, 2014, ANTAD said.

ANTAD includes retail chains Walmex and Soriana as well as other department stores. (Reporting by Alexandra Alper and Gabriel Stargardter)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐