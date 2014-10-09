TABLE-Mexican retailers' same-store sales down 2.1 pct in September

MEXICO CITY, Oct 9 Mexico's retailers' association said on Thursday sales at stores open at least a year fell in September in a sign of lagging consumer demand in Latin America's second economy. The association, known as ANTAD, includes retail chains Walmex and Soriana as well as other department stores. Pct change vs year ago September August Same store sales -2.1 3.7 Total sales 2.3 8.0 (Reporting by Alexandra Alper)