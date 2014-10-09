版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 10月 10日 星期五 01:09 BJT

TABLE-Mexican retailers' same-store sales down 2.1 pct in September

MEXICO CITY, Oct 9 Mexico's retailers'
association said on Thursday sales at stores open at least a
year fell in September in a sign of lagging consumer demand in
Latin America's second economy. 
    The association, known as ANTAD, includes retail chains
Walmex and Soriana as well as other
department stores.     
 Pct change vs year ago   September           August 
 Same store sales         -2.1                3.7
 Total sales              2.3                 8.0
 
 (Reporting by Alexandra Alper)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐