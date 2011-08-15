UPDATE 1-Mexico July same-store sales up 6.4 pct-ANTAD

* Sales boosted by promotions, extra Sunday in July 2011

* Total sales up from year earlier (Adds details from release)

MEXICO CITY Aug 15 Same-store sales for Mexico's retailers, or those recorded at stores open for at least 12 months, rose 6.4 percent in July from a year earlier, retailers' association ANTA said on Monday.

The organization, which includes leading retailers Wal-Mart de Mexico WALMEXV.MX and Organization Soriana (SORIANAB.MX), said sales figures were boosted by special promotions as well as by an extra Sunday -- a popular day for shopping -- in the month this year.

Total sales, including receipts from recently opened stores, were 13.5 percent higher in July compared with the same month a year ago.

Walmex, Mexico's top retailer and an affiliate of Wal-Mart Stores Inc (WMT.N), earlier this month reported same-store sales climbed 3.9 percent in July from a year earlier. [ID:777-200LR] (Reporting by Elinor Comlay, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)