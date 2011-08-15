UPDATE 1-Mexico July same-store sales up 6.4 pct-ANTAD

* Sales boosted by promotions, extra Sunday in July 2011
* Total sales up from year earlier
MEXICO CITY Aug 15 Same-store sales for
Mexico's retailers, or those recorded at stores open for at
least 12 months, rose 6.4 percent in July from a year earlier,
retailers' association ANTA said on Monday.
The organization, which includes leading retailers Wal-Mart
de Mexico WALMEXV.MX and Organization Soriana (SORIANAB.MX),
said sales figures were boosted by special promotions as well
as by an extra Sunday -- a popular day for shopping -- in the
month this year.
Total sales, including receipts from recently opened
stores, were 13.5 percent higher in July compared with the same
month a year ago.
Walmex, Mexico's top retailer and an affiliate of Wal-Mart
Stores Inc (WMT.N), earlier this month reported same-store
sales climbed 3.9 percent in July from a year earlier.
(Reporting by Elinor Comlay, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)