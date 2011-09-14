UPDATE 1-Mexico August same-store sales up 1.8 pct -ANTAD

* Total sales up 8.6 percent from year earlier

MEXICO CITY, Sept 14 Same-store sales for Mexico's retailers, or those recorded at stores open for at least 12 months, rose in August from a year earlier, retailers association ANTAD said on Wednesday.

The organization, which includes leading retailers Wal-Mart de Mexico WALMEXV.MX and Organizacion Soriana (SORIANAB.MX), said sales figures were up 1.8 percent, even with one less Sunday in the month, a day when shopping is usually swifter.

Total sales, including receipts from recently opened stores, were 8.6 percent higher in August compared with the same month a year ago.

Walmex, Mexico's top retailer and an affiliate of Wal-Mart Stores Inc (WMT.N), earlier this month reported August same-store sales were up 0.9 percent from a year ago. [ID:nN1E7851WT] (Reporting by Elinor Comlay, editing by Matthew Lewis)