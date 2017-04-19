Mexico's antitrust regulator probes public debt intermediaries

MEXICO CITY, April 19 Mexican competition
regulator Cofece said on Wednesday that it was investigating
possible antitrust practices in the auctions of public debt
instruments issued by the federal government.
The regulator did not name any banks or financial
institutions, which act as intermediaries in the auctions for
the government when it issues Treasury bills, or Cetes, and
other debt, according to a notice in Mexico's official gazette.
"This commission had knowledge of situations that constitute
signs of possible antitrust practices," said Cofece.
Commercial banks, brokerage houses and mutual funds are the
main participants in the primary auctions.
Mexico's banking sector is led by the likes of BBVA Bancomer
, Citigroup Inc's Citibanamex, Grupo Financiero
Banorte and Santander Mexico.
(Reporting by Roberto Aguilar and Anthony Esposito; Editing by
Chizu Nomiyama and Lisa Von Ahn)