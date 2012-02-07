版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 2月 8日 星期三 02:39 BJT

Mexico regulator could reconsider Televisa ruling

MEXICO CITY Feb 7 Mexico's antitrust agency said on Tuesday that it could approve a tie-up between top broadcaster Televisa and a phone company controlled by the nation's second biggest broadcaster if competition concerns about the TV market are resolved.

