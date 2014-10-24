Mexican Coke bottler Arca says 3rd-quarter profit rises 6.3 pct

MEXICO CITY Oct 24 Mexican Coke bottler Arca
Continental said on Friday that third-quarter profit
rose 6.3 percent as higher prices and sales of still beverages
and water partly offset declines in Coke sales.
Arca, Latin America's No. 2 bottler of Coca-Cola Co
drinks, reported profit increased to 1.830 billion pesos ($136
million) for the quarter, from 1.721 billion pesos in the same
period a year earlier.
Sales volumes fell 0.5 percent but higher prices helped
revenue rise 3.6 percent to 16.429 billion pesos from 15.851
billion pesos in the third quarter last year.
Mexico last year approved a tax of 1 peso per liter on
sugary drinks and an 8 percent tax on junk food as part of a
wider tax overhaul that took effect at the start of this year.
Mexicans are the world's biggest consumers of soda per
person, drinking an average of 707 8-ounce (0.24 liter) servings
each year, according to U.S. newsletter Beverage Digest.
($1=13.4235 pesos at end September)
(Reporting by Elinor Comlay and Gabriela Lopez; Editing by
Jeffrey Benkoe)