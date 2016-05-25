版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 26日 星期四 05:14 BJT

Mexico's Arca signs letter of intent with Coca-Cola bottling franchise in U.S.

MEXICO CITY May 25 Mexican bottling company Arca Continental said on Wednesday it had signed a letter of intent with the Coca-Cola Company and Coca-Cola Bottling Company UNITED to operate the Coca-Cola franchise in parts of the United States. (Reporting by Gabriela Lopez; Editing by Sandra Maler)

