Mexico's Arca signs letter of intent with Coca-Cola bottling franchise in U.S.

BRIEF-Interactive Brokers Group reports qtrly EPS of $0.07
* declares quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MEXICO CITY May 25 Mexican bottling company Arca Continental said on Wednesday it had signed a letter of intent with the Coca-Cola Company and Coca-Cola Bottling Company UNITED to operate the Coca-Cola franchise in parts of the United States. (Reporting by Gabriela Lopez; Editing by Sandra Maler)
* declares quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Gigamon announces preliminary fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 results
* FY increase in net assets attributable to holders of class a shares amounted to $10.9 million or $1.03 per class a share