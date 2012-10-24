Mexico's Arca bottler posts 12 pct rise in Q3 net profit

Oct 24 Mexican Coca-Cola bottler Arca Continental said on Wednesday its third-quarter profit rose 12 percent, helped by its acquisition of rival bottler Continental last year.

The company reported a profit of 1.496 billion pesos ($116 million), up from 1.337 billion pesos in the July-September period of 2011.

Revenue rose 9 percent to 14.629 billion pesos from 13.396 billion pesos in the year-earlier quarter.