Mexican bottler Arca posts 15 pct rise in profit

MEXICO CITY Oct 28 Mexican bottling company
Arca Continental, one of the world's biggest bottlers of
Coca-Cola Co products, on Monday said profit rose 15
percent in the third quarter, helped by higher prices and sales
from a new U.S. snack business.
Arca reported a profit of 1.721 billion pesos ($131
million) for the July to September period, compared with a
profit of 1.496 billion pesos in the year-earlier period, the
company said in a filing with the Mexican stock exchange.
Revenue rose more than 8 percent to 15.851 billion pesos
from 14.629 billion pesos a year earlier, helped by higher
prices even as total sales volume fell 1 percent in Mexico and 2
percent in North American operations, respectively.
Arca acquired Pennsylvania-based Wise Foods last year and
the unit saw double digit growth in earnings before interest,
taxes, depreciation and amortization, the company said.