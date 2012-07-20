Mexico's Arca Continental posts higher 2nd-qtr profit

BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
* Q2 profit 1.49 bln pesos vs yr ago 995 mln pesos
* Revenue up 46 pct to 14.786 bln pesos
July 20 Mexican Coca-Cola bottler Arca Continental said on Friday its second-quarter profit rose 50 percent, helped by its acquisition of rival bottler Continental last year.
The company reported a profit of 1.490 billion pesos ($111.7 million), up from 995 million pesos in the April-June period of 2011.
Revenue rose 46 percent to 14.786 billion pesos from 10.129 billion pesos in the year-earlier quarter.
The figures for 2011 include three months of Arca's results and one month of Continental's, since the acquisition closed on June 1.
On a pro-forma basis - including Continental's results for the full April-June period of 2011 - profit rose 9.1 percent.
($1 = 13.3396 pesos at end June).
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.