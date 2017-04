MEXICO CITY, July 23 Mexican bottling company Arca Continental, one of the world's biggest bottlers of Coca-Cola Co products, said on Tuesday that second-quarter profit rose 26 percent on rising sales.

Arca reported a profit of 1.878 billion pesos ($145 million) in the April-June period, up from 1.490 billion pesos in the same quarter in 2012.

Revenue rose 7 percent to 15.83 billion pesos from 14.79 billion pesos a year earlier, boosted by noncarbonated beverage sales gains.