China's top securities regulator vows to punish "iron roosters" with no dividend payout
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
Feb 26 Mexican airport operator Asur announced on Tuesday that Aerostar Airport Holding, which it partly owns, has won approval for a 40-year lease to operate an airport in Puerto Rico.
The lease, which was signed in July, was approved by the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration, Asur said in a statement to the Mexican stock exchange.
Asur, which operates the Cancun airport and eight others in Mexico, on Monday reported that its fourth-quarter profit rose 57 percent, helped by a double-digit increase in passenger traffic and lower costs.
Asur splits ownership of Aerostar with Highstar Capital, which has made investments in Baltimore and London.
The government of Puerto Rico, a U.S. territory, selected Aerostar last July to run the Luis Munoz Marin International Airport, the largest in the Caribbean, for 40 years in a deal worth $2.57 billion.
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
* Says to invest more than 1.3 billion yuan ($188.47 million)in research and engineering centre in China's Nanjing city by end-2020 ($1 = 6.8978 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Jake Spring and Brenda Goh; editing by Jason Neely)
CHICAGO/LOS ANGELES, April 7 To meet increasing demand for meat raised without certain antibiotics, top U.S. chicken company Tyson Foods Inc and rival producers are turning to sanitizing wipes, bacteria-reducing fog and even oregano to keep birds healthy.