版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 2月 25日 星期二 00:10 BJT

Mexican airport operator Asur reports lower quarterly profit

MEXICO CITY Feb 24 Mexican airport operator Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, which operates Cancun airport and eight others in southern Mexico, said on Monday its fourth-quarter profit fell 3 percent, thanks to losses on its stake in the San Juan, Puerto Rico Airport.

The company, known as Asur , earned 644.89 million pesos ($48.60 million) in the quarter, compared with 665.06 million pesos during the fourth quarter of 2012.

Core profit, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, rose by 13.5 percent to 761.79 million pesos.

Asur said revenue rose by 10.62 percent for the quarter to 1.478 billion pesos, helped by a nearly 9 percent increase in passenger traffic from the year-earlier period.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐