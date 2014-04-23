版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 4月 23日 星期三 23:35 BJT

Mexican airport operator Asur posts higher quarterly profit

MEXICO CITY, April 23 Mexican airport operator Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, which operates the Cancun airport and eight others in southern Mexico, reported a 30.2 percent spike in first quarter profit, the company said on Wednesday.

The company, known as Asur , earned 634 million pesos ($49 million) compared with 487 million pesos in the year-earlier period due to gains from its participation in Puerto Rico's largest airport as well as a lower tax burden.

Asur's quarterly revenue rose 0.63 percent to 1.383 billion pesos as passenger traffic for the quarter increased by 6.16 percent, the company said.

($1 = 13.06 pesos at end of March) (Reporting by David Alire Garcia; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐