Audi to invest $1.3 bln in first stage of new plant in Mexico

BRIEF-Perrigo says Ron Winowiecki appointed acting CFO
* Is conducting a thorough search process to identify a permanent Chief Financial Officer, which includes Mr. Winowiecki as a key candidate
MEXICO CITY, Sept 5 Audi plans to invest around $1.3 billion in the first stage of its new plant in Mexico, Puebla state Governor Rafael Moreno Valle said on Wednesday.
Volkswagen's Audi said on Tuesday it had picked San Jose Chiapa, in Puebla, as the site for its new plant for sport utility vehicles in Mexico.
Feb 27 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Monday:
* D. E. Shaw & Co Reports 5.1 Pct Passive Stake In Ptc Therapeutics As of feb 16 - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: