Audi to invest $1.3 bln in first stage of new plant in Mexico

MEXICO CITY, Sept 5 Audi plans to invest around $1.3 billion in the first stage of its new plant in Mexico, Puebla state Governor Rafael Moreno Valle said on Wednesday.

Volkswagen's Audi said on Tuesday it had picked San Jose Chiapa, in Puebla, as the site for its new plant for sport utility vehicles in Mexico.

