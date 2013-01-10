版本:
Mexico auto exports fall 9.7 pct in December y/y

MEXICO CITY Jan 10 Mexico's auto exports p lunged 9.7 pct i n D ecember compared to the same month last year, wh ile production rose by 0.2 percent, th e Mexican Auto Industry Association (AMIA) said on Thursday.

