UPDATE 1-Mexico auto production, exports hit industry record in 2012 -AMIA

MEXICO CITY Jan 10 Mexico's automakers produced a record 2.88 million cars in 2012, a 12.8 percent increase over 2011, an industry group said on Thursday.

Auto exports in 2012 also hit an all-time high of 2.36 million, a 9.9 percent increase over the prior year, the Mexican Auto Industry Association (AMIA) said.

But December figures were less impressive, with exports dropping 9.7 pct compared to the same month last year to 154,724 vehicles and production edging up to 180,597 vehicles, up 0.2 percent over December 2011.